Jeff Recker and the staff of Bellevue High School and Middle School always make me feel so welcome when I teach driver education in Bellevue.
Bellevue is fortunate to have Jeff as a principal. Over the years watching him interact with students and staff really shows that he cares for their success.
During the first twelve months of Covid, I taught nine virtual driver’s ed classes, two of them in Bellevue.
During every session we had six to eight students who had trouble logging into the class. In both of Bellevue’s sessions, Jeff personally helped every student who was having difficulty. No other principal during that tough year did that for me. All the others just turned the problem over to their computer techs, and hoped for the best.
During the years it has been my pleasure watching Jeff work.
