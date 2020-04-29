At a time when a lot of small-town ambulance services are struggling, Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is still going strong. And the reason is 300 dedicated volunteers who have served with Bellevue EMS over the past 48 years. Bellevue is fortunate to have so many volunteers working with many different service groups in the community. Our service is just one of them.
We have been able to keep 20-some members on our roster for the last few years. We proudly boast we have six paramedics, 15 EMTs and one in training, currently covering around 350 calls per year. We are always open to train new members, contact one of us if at all interested.
Yes, we have come a long way since 1972 when funeral homes were getting out of the ambulance business. What started out as a ‘load and go’ service continually improved with patient stabilization, ongoing training, improved equipment and technology.
Chris explains some of our equipment on our website. Check it out. Hopefully we will be able to have another open house this summer when you can stop out and see our facility. Since we do not receive tax revenue, we ow a big thanks for all the community support.
It was mentioned online that I was an original member of Bellevue EMS and still covering calls. Well, I have a little confession to make. I was in Florida for the month of March on vacation, then self-quarantined for a couple weeks and now taking another month off because of pressure from my family and friends. They mention something about Covid-19 and my age!
Sitting at home listening to my pager I am thankful for those going on calls during this difficult time.
Thanks Terry for helping Rob and Greg cover a lot of the daily calls. Thanks to all our great members for holding down the fort day and night. I will be back!
Max Reed
Bellevue
