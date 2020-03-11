The City Council met in special session on Tuesday, March 3 to discuss and educate citizens on the Bellevue Cable System, along with answering questions. Below is a recap on some of the questions asked, topics discussed, and/or some general information on the system. The hope of this informational piece is to help educate citizens on the Bellevue Cable system.
• Is the City selling or getting out of the cable business?
Mayor Michels first clarified that the City is not looking to sell nor get out of the cable business. Two audience members seemed to be pushing the idea for the City to get out of the cable business. However, it was apparent that the City will remain in the cable business until a financial burden or large equipment upgrade would result in the Council needing to reevaluate the future of cable.
• Why did the City get into the Cable business?
The City got into the cable business in 1993 to help provide a service to citizens. The City never intended on being a profit generating telecommunication company but to simply provide citizens with a service that was not being met and to not lose money. Also, twenty-seven years ago the cost for cable and channels was very minimal.
• Bellevue Cable Debt
Did you know that the Bellevue Telecommunication’s debt is roughly $2.6 million dollars with payoff in the years 2037 and 2041? These are four loans split between the two local banks. In addition, the City’s telecommunication fund has a deficit of $148,000. This fund once had a deficit of over $1 million dollars, which essentially means the system is borrowing from other City funds, including the General Fund. This fund deficit continues to be an audit write-up according to Chapter 388.10 of the Code of Iowa. By the end of the calendar year end, the hope is for this fund deficit to finally become positive.
• Contract Providers - Channels
Contract providers own the channels and determine what channels must be carried. Contract providers continue to be bought out by larger contract providers and therefore, more channels become grouped together at renewals. For example, the City’s contract with Turner Networks expires on 04/30/2020. Turner Networks owns CNN, TBS, TNT, Headline News and Cartoon Network. Therefore, the City must take all five of these channels or none. The City cannot choose to only take CNN.
• Contract Providers - Cost
Contract providers set the cost for their channels in renewal agreements. The City is very small and, therefore, our negotiation abilities are very minimal. Actual costs are paid on the number of subscribers that each channel has on a monthly basis. Most contracts renew every three years. Historically every three years the prices at a renewal go up 20%, then within each year of the three-year contract the price also goes up.
• Contract Providers – Channel Listings
Contract providers also tell us where their channels are to be listed within our channel guides. For example, the new Marquee (Chicago Cubs) channel must be located near a nationally televised sports channel. Another common question we hear is “I do not watch sports so why do I have to pay for the sports channels? Why can’t the sports fans pay for the sports channels?”
Contract providers do not allow the City to Ala Carte (pick and pay for channels by subscribing to only certain channels). For example, we are not allowed to have a ‘Sports Package’ that makes up ESPN, Big Ten Network, Marquee, etc. Another question we get is why do we carry so many channels if no one watches them? Again, the contract provider tells us what channels we must carry with their agreement. For example, we have a lot of KCRG channels (9.1; 9.2; 9.3; 9.4; 9.5; 9.6) but we are required to carry all of these.
• Prices, why is Bellevue Cable so expensive?
Let’s look at the ‘Basic’ tier (middle package). The City charges a customer $82 for this package but the City is paying $81.60 for this tier; therefore, the City makes a profit of $0.40 per customer per month that has this tier. Keep in mind that this does not factor in the cost of City employee wages, cost for repairs, etc. Also remember the bullet points above where cable debt, fund deficit, and contract providers setting prices, which all play a part in the Cable prices.
• Free Installation, No Contracts, & Service Calls
The City does not charge for setup and installation unlike other cable companies. The City does not require customers to sign a contract unlike some cable companies that require a minimum of two-years or have a fee charged if the services are ended before the contract is up. The City also has weekly service calls unlike some cable companies that require you to wait a couple weeks before a technician can come to your house and then you are charged a fee. Every Wednesday are cable and internet installs. Additional service calls are also on Mondays and Fridays from 1:00-3:00pm. The Clerk’s Office also handles many service calls over the phone and is able to resolve some of the problems and questions without having a City employee come to your door.
• Incentives
Dish Network and other cable providers mail out flyers listing various incentives to get new customers to join. They might offer a free gift card, free channels, or even cost savings for the first year. The City is not in the financial position to provide such incentives. The City also finds itself in a hard spot for only rewarding new customers and not also rewarding our long-term customers. Therefore, the City does offer a $5 discount for customers that have both City cable and internet.
• Streaming/YouTube TV:
While streaming services such as YouTube TV can appear very appealing to a customer, there are factors that people are not necessarily aware of and/or do not realize with YouTube TV. Did you know that YouTube TV is owned by Google? Google’s priority is not to make money on their tv streaming.
Their goal is to make money off gathering data from their customers (customers habits, etc) and then selling this data. In order to stream, a person needs a ‘smart TV’ or a device that allows a tv to become a ‘smart TV’ such as a Roku or Firestick. A person should also know that YouTube TV is continuing to also raise their prices; their original launch price was $35, then $40, and now $50 plus additional prices for extra additional features.
The unknown question is what will YouTube TV raise their prices to next year and what will they raise the prices to if municipal cable provides (such as Bellevue) and Dish or Direct TV get out of the cable business?
• I want to keep Bellevue Cable, what should I do?
One person asked at the meeting what she is supposed to do if she likes Bellevue’s cable and if she wants to continue to have Bellevue Cable. The Council simply told her to stick with the City, continue to take our cable, and know that we are trying our best to keep costs down as much as we can.
• Local Access and Church & School Channels
Discussion was had that local channels (local access, churches, and school) would go away if Bellevue Cable dissolved. These are popular channels for the Bellevue Cable system. Many customers have the local access channel on throughout the day to listen to KMAQ. If the City were to somehow stream these local channels, then it would require a citizen to have the internet and to be a bit tech savvy to learn how to use it.
• Watch TV Everywhere
Did you know that you can stream Bellevue Cable? As long as your package includes the channel and as long as the channel network has the feature, you can watch those channels from anywhere. For example, if you are going out of town for the weekend and staying in a hotel or with a family member, you could use a ‘smart TV’ or device that allows you to stream ESPN to watch your football team play. Or you can download the Disney channel app to your iPad for your children (or grandchildren) to watch. You can also log into ABC.com and watch a tv series show that you missed the night before. Setting up Watch TV Everywhere is very easy. First you need to setup your account by having your Bellevue Utility bill account number and the name(s) on the account. After your account is setup, you simply log into the network channels login to access the channel. Detailed instructions can be found on the City’s website (https://bellevueia.gov/ >Document Center >Cable TV Channel Guide drop down >Watch TV Everywhere) or stop at the Clerk’s Office for an instruction form.
• Rebroadcast of the City Council 03/03/2020 Special Session:
In case you missed watching it, the 03/03/2020 special session cable meeting will be broadcasted on the Local Access Channel Tuesday 03/17 and Wednesday 03/18 starting at 6:30 pm (roughly an hour long).
All in all, the City Council wants to thank our citizens and customers that continue to support Bellevue’s Cable. We truly appreciate everyone ‘supporting local’ and sticking with us!
