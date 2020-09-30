Bellevue Big student Zoe Aschenbrenner of Bellevue High School is asking members of the community to take an online survey to collect information on what people’s favorite book characters are.
That information will then be used to create a unique painting that will be donated to the Bellevue Public Library to be put on display for all to see.
The deadline for taking the survey is October 31. The painting, which will be created by Aschenbrenner as her Bellevue Big project, will be completed the end of May 2021 at the latest.
Those who want to take the survey can scan the QR code printed here, or email Aschenbrenner for more information at zoeaschenbrenner@bellevue.k12.ia.us.
