This letter is regarding the upcoming vote to approve the referendum for a new school building at the HS/MS campus.  This building will teach 3rd thru 5th grade, while the PreK thru 2nd grade will stay at the current site, altho the 1800’s building will not be used. The “newer” sections of the downtown campus will teach the Pre-2nd grade.

Since this is the third time a vote has come up to build a new school, obviously the many “no” votes may still be there.  I have heard boasting and bragging in public ways in our community that some people will NEVER vote for a new school. The given reasoning to vote no is because of revenge, religion, taxes, pettiness or even the fact the school district buys the toilet paper from the wrong vendor….it doesn’t matter the reason they are voting no and those people are proving nothing to anybody.  This issue is about children…not the adults.