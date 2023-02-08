This letter is regarding the upcoming vote to approve the referendum for a new school building at the HS/MS campus. This building will teach 3rd thru 5th grade, while the PreK thru 2nd grade will stay at the current site, altho the 1800’s building will not be used. The “newer” sections of the downtown campus will teach the Pre-2nd grade.
Since this is the third time a vote has come up to build a new school, obviously the many “no” votes may still be there. I have heard boasting and bragging in public ways in our community that some people will NEVER vote for a new school. The given reasoning to vote no is because of revenge, religion, taxes, pettiness or even the fact the school district buys the toilet paper from the wrong vendor….it doesn’t matter the reason they are voting no and those people are proving nothing to anybody. This issue is about children…not the adults.
Children, on any issue, do not have a voice of their own. Those that continue to vote no are simply demonstrating they have no concern for the children in the Bellevue community. Children depend on the adults in their circle to look out for them, physically take care of them and be their voice in our small part of the world. Children depend and expect adults to “have their back”.
The very public and quiet bragging and boasting to never vote yes for our children to have a new school very simply continues to tell those children that Bellevue doesn’t care about them. Those people should be very ashamed of themselves. The school administration has done about all they can to get the facts and figures out there. Personally, I think they should stop trying to educate intentional deaf ears.
But, the other adults…... I’m talking parents, guardians,, teachers of both schools, retired teachers from both schools, community members whose children are grown and gone from both schools, grandparents from both schools or school district members who never had children, are showing the community of Bellevue in a very public way they aren’t going to be a voice for those that have no voice….children. People might say, “Oh kids don’t know what’s going on”….yes they do and they are watching us.
I’m calling on the above groups I’ve mentioned to get public about the dire need for a new school. I’m frustrated and shocked how quiet it is out there. Adults do your job…be a voice for our children in the community. Have a kid’s back. The continued negativity does nothing but show our children they aren’t important, aren’t worth anything. The adult ego is much more important than speaking up for a positive vote to help a child. Every sign in town that says vote NO..continues to reinforce our children’s worthlessness in their minds. Children are very literal…when they read or hear they aren’t worth a new, safe school building, they believe it. Does that give people a sick sense of satisfaction?
Absentee voting both at the Jackson County Courthouse and requesting thru the mail starts Feb 15th. The in-person vote is March 7th at the Bellevue Community Center underneath the Senior Center.
If you have never registered to vote, you can do so at the Community Center March 7th or at the Jackson County Courthouse Feb 15th, and then vote. It is easy and non judgmental. Just bring ID…driver’s license is the best. If you are registered but have not voted in the past…VOTE.
Will I get blasted for this letter? I’m sure I will. Do I care? No. Children are what’s important.
Be a voice for a child..have their back. Show them they are important and are our future. Be proud for sticking up for a kid. Vote YES for a new school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.