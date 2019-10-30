Local author Lance Meier will be at Preston Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 to talk about and autograph his book “Thunder Lizards.”
Miller is a 2016 graduate of Easton Valley High School and the son of Tom and Kathy Meier. “Thunder Lizards” is the end result of two years of work weaving his love of science into an action adventure, he said. Dinosaurs have always held his fascination with their many shapes and sizes and his love of books led him to believe he could write a story involving them. He began this story while still in high school and completed it while attending Clinton Community College.
The adventure in “Thunder Lizards” begins when a brilliant scientist goes missing in the Yucatan Peninsula. A group of scientists, mercenaries, and explorers trudge through a hidden jungle to either locate him or to solve the mystery of his disappearance. They soon find themselves stranded in an ancient world of dinosaurs and fighting for their lives against the natural forces and each other in their attempt to solve the mystery and make it home alive.
Miller’s targeted readers are teenagers, but adults interested in a story and dinosaurs would also enjoy the read. The adventure, with its many twists and turns, holds readers’ attention as they wonder about the outcome. Miller said he believes there is always a solution, even if you can’t see it at all times. He demonstrates this belief throughout “Thunder Lizards.”
“Thunder Lizards” will be available for purchase at the library on Nov. 2. The public also can buy the book at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Wholesale orders are available through the Ingram Content Network.
“Thunder Lizards” is published by Page Publishing of New York.
