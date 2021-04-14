I struggled to find sleep last night. I kept hearing Gov Reynold’s all business-like voice saying that the children at our southern border were the President’s problem, not Iowa’s. As I tossed and turned I kept seeing Rep Hinson standing behind a podium at the southern border saying “We have to fix this”. She worried the cartels will traffic the children into Iowa up I35. Not offering a caring solution to the homeless refugee children but rather just wanting them gone.
I awoke during the night and tried using reading as a way to find sleep again. It usually works. I came across the recently completed Voices mural of Coretta Scott King with her quote about compassion.
“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.“
Such a contrast to Reynolds and Hinson.
I’m so ashamed of Iowa’s leaders. Their lack of compassion, empathy, and concern for others continues. How do they sleep at night? I’m so completely ashamed.
Shari Flatt
Dubuque
