With Veteran’s Day approaching it is important to acknowledge that America’s Veterans need us to care everyday not just on a recognized holiday. According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the average number of suicides per day among U.S. Veterans have risen 4.5% since 2001. This brings the average number, according to the Veterans Affairs statistics, to 17 veterans a day. 17 is 17 too many.

After talking with a number of Veterans, a member of the Army Reserve, and shuffling through years of memories from being a daughter of a veteran, the large rate of suicides as well as Substance Use Disorders that impact our heroes and she-roes are eye opening. There were terms that stood out during these interviews such as PTSD (which was the most common), heroes’ guilt, depression, survivor’s guilt, anger as well as the consideration of suicide.