Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.
The following area entities will receive paint:
Bellevue: Friends of Bellevue State Park, to paint picnic tables, shelters, posts and markers
Delmar: City of Delmar, to paint a maintenance shed
Fulton: Fulton Community Church, to paint the exterior of the church
Maquoketa: Jackson County Agricultural District to paint new offices
Maquoketa: Maquoketa Historic Preservation, to paint light posts in historic district on Pleasant Street
In the 18-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded more than 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.
