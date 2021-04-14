Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.

The following area entities will receive paint:

Bellevue: Friends of Bellevue State Park, to paint picnic tables, shelters, posts and markers

Delmar: City of Delmar, to paint a maintenance shed

Fulton: Fulton Community Church, to paint the exterior of the church

Maquoketa: Jackson County Agricultural District to paint new offices

Maquoketa: Maquoketa Historic Preservation, to paint light posts in historic district on Pleasant Street

In the 18-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded more than 11,860 gallons of paint for 1,132 community projects in Iowa.