Sycamore Media, the parent company of the Bellevue Herald-Leader, has now paid more than $14,000 in legal expenses in its effort to force the Central DeWitt Community School District to follow the law and be transparent with the public.

Our company filed a lawsuit more than a year ago after evidence came to light that strongly suggested the school board – at the superintendent’s urging – had conducted an illegal meeting that shut taxpayers, teachers, parents, and students out of an important discussion about parental rights and the appropriateness of specific books for classroom use.