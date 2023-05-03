Sycamore Media, the parent company of the Bellevue Herald-Leader, has now paid more than $14,000 in legal expenses in its effort to force the Central DeWitt Community School District to follow the law and be transparent with the public.
Our company filed a lawsuit more than a year ago after evidence came to light that strongly suggested the school board – at the superintendent’s urging – had conducted an illegal meeting that shut taxpayers, teachers, parents, and students out of an important discussion about parental rights and the appropriateness of specific books for classroom use.
Sycamore Media filed an open records request under Iowa Code Chapter 22, our state’s open records law, requesting minutes and a digital recording of the closed meeting.
Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson told Sycamore Media the district was denying the request. He claimed the closed meeting was legal, citing an exemption to the law that allows school boards to conduct private meetings when evaluating an employee’s performance.
After Peterson officially denied our request, we pleaded with the district to reconsider, hoping to avoid an unnecessary lawsuit. Our efforts accomplished nothing.
Even though Peterson often uses the word transparency when communicating with the public, we did not believe him when he told us the meeting was about his job performance.
Ironically, it was Peterson himself who unwittingly created the evidence that convinced us he was not being truthful about the real reason he wanted to shield the district’s business from public view.
The day after the board conducted the meeting, Peterson posted a letter to the district’s website that disclosed what we believe was the true purpose of the meeting.
“At my request, myself and our administrative team had a meeting with the school board last night to have an open discussion with all present about this situation,” Peterson wrote while referencing two books he had pulled from classrooms.
That seemed like pretty strong evidence to us the meeting was not about Peterson’s performance. And, if the meeting was not about Peterson’s performance, that means he has knowingly run up a legal bill at taxpayers’ expense to maintain a story he knows is not true.
From the beginning of this unfortunate ordeal, we’ve been trying to understand why the district would put itself in this position and what kind of rational argument it could possibly make to defend itself.
We are still trying to get our minds around that one.
But there are some things we do understand. We understand it is a newspaper’s job to advocate for government bodies to operate within the boundaries of the law.
We also understand it is our job to advocate for the idea that decisions affecting taxpayers should be made in front of taxpayers. That is, after all, how democratic government is supposed to work.
If the case moves forward as we expect, it should be in a judge’s hands by the end of May. We are certainly looking forward to a final resolution.
We are not yet sure how much money the district has wasted or will waste to defend its position, but we feel strongly it is a terrible misuse of public funds.
The Central DeWitt community deserves real transparency, and it shouldn’t take this long, or cost this much.
