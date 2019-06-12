The Bellevue Community School’s 2018-19 school year has ended, and it was another successful year.
We have now completed the all three years of Project Northland curriculum which involves sixth through eighth grade. Power Lines is the final year that introduces eighth grade students to professional and political groups within their communities that influence adolescent alcohol use. Students worked in small groups on projects that focused on various parts of our community in regards to alcohol use and presented these to their class.
This program was provided through community partners and the Partnerships for Success Grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Twelve counties in the state received the grant, and Bellevue students have benefited from the material as we work to keep our students safe and productive.
Angie Feller
Family & Consumer Science teacher
Bellevue Community Schools
