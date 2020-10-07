Full disclosure first. I have known the candidate for over 30 years. In fact, when Andy McKean was running his first campaign, on a shoestring with a beat up little pickup that was always a quart low, he slept on our couch several times.
I voted for Andy then, as I will again this November, because he is a good fit for this district in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Why you ask? It’s the difference between strategy and tactics. My farmer father was a lifelong Republican but he had no problem voting for Baldwin Democrat Harold Tabor, a fellow farmer. Party label aside dad wanted his representative in Des Moines to know what issues were critical to support for agriculture and rural communities.
Rural and small town district residents are facing historic challenges right now what with a pandemic, economic issues, infracture needs, health care. Urban Iowa is under pressure as well in the quest for limited state funds battered by this downturn.
I am not willing to throw out an experienced legislator just for the sake of change, not when he has a record of service to small town and rural communities.
Andy is about helping people and communities, if it’s helping Wyoming get a telepharmacy, assisting Sabula’s effort to obtain a ferry service, or working with constituents in dealing with state regulations connected with a business.
It’s one thing to have tactics but Andy has strategy. We need services and funding in rural Iowa and we need someone who understands that and knows what to do about obtaining our share. Rural transportation, funding for rural school districts, telemedicine, mental health funds, it’s critical to have experience at work for us.
Join me in voting this general election for Andy McKean. Andy is a good fit for this district.
Lowell Carlson
Rural Andrew
