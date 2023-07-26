38th Parallel

The Korean conflict from 1950-53 is often called “America’s Forgotten War.” But this week’s 70th anniversary of the war’s end is anything but forgotten, at least in some circles.

Thursday (July 27) marks 70 years since the signing of the armistice between the United States, North Korea, and China that ended hostilities in the three-year conflict, which involved twenty-four nations and cost 2.2 million casualties.