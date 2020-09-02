After seven years, a magnificent project has been completed. The Iowa Marine Engine and Launch Works is now displayed and running as the centerpiece of the new River of Innovation Exhibit at the National Mississippi River Museum which is part of the Smithsonian Institute. This has been a huge undertaking by the museum including awarded grants and employing expert personnel required to inventory, tag and box all items prior to the transporting of this factory machine shop to restore it to its original glory.
There has been criticism by some in Bellevue who felt the machine shop should remain in Bellevue. However, most Bellevue people had no knowledge of its existence, and less had seen it. We decided not to let this piece of Bellevue history stand idle and unknown for another 100 years. Instead we chose to expose it to thousands of people each year, so we gifted it to the Mississippi River Museum.
Bill Brandt, the grandson of Joseph Brandt, entrusted me with the awesome task of making the final decision of how to preserve this legacy or to sell it if that failed.
Joseph Brandt was a young machinist that crafted marine engines. He came to Bellevue from Dubuque in search of a building in which to fulfill his dream. He began with single cycle marine engines and progressed up all the way to the eight cylinder Red Top which was sold as far as Louisiana and Arkansas.
With these engines, races were won with his Red Top, Red Top II and the Comet. The success of these record setting races were known across the country. The history of this success in the late 1800s will be kept alive and preserved for future generations in Dubuque, Iowa at the museum.
We wish to thank the Mississippi River Museum for their cooperation and perseverance to create this innovative exhibit. It will immerse the visitor and learners of all with “hands on” real-world, vital, interdisciplinary, and design-based learning. Give yourself a treat, and spend a day at this fabulous museum just 20 miles away. While you are there, see Joseph Brandt’s Iowa Marine Engine and Launch Works come back to life.
Jan Brinker
Bellevue
