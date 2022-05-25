In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court decided a case in which they somehow found a right to abortion in the constitution of the state of Iowa.
Thus, even if Roe v. Wade is reversed, the people of Iowa cannot vote to protect the Unborn and women in crisis pregnancies from abortion. The only way to change this terrible ruling is by a constitutional amendment to Iowa‘s constitution. Such an amendment, called the Protect Life amendment, passed the Iowa house of representatives in 2021.
Steve Bradley voted pro-life in favor of the amendment. Lee Hein voted pro-abortion against the Protect Life Amendment. Lee Hein cannot claim to be pro-life now when he voted just last year against the actual constitutional amendment in Iowa that would allow the people of Iowa to decide the issue of abortion. Hein voted to preserve the status quo which will make Iowa an abortion haven if Roe is reversed.
The Protect Life Amendment will be presented again in the Spring of 2023 for a vote in the Iowa legislature. Steve Bradley believes that the people of Iowa should decide this question, not five unelected Supreme Court justices, and he deserves your vote. He will again vote to pass the amendment. Lee Hein has stated he is still against the amendment. A vote for Steve Bradley gives you a voice on this important issue.
Arthur Gilloon
Attorney at Law
Dubuque
Editor’s Note: Letters to the editor endorsing candidates for public office will not be printed in the June 1 edition of the Bellevue Herald-Leader, which is the week prior to the primary election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.