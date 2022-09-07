As we close out on the 2022 Jackson County Fair and head into the busy fall season, the Together We Build committee would like to take a moment to thank all of those who participated in our Summertime raffle and who continue to support the county’s Jackson County Fair and Extension building.
We would especially like to thank Theisen’s for putting together a nice variety of raffle prizes and assembling them to display at the fair, your contributions are very much appreciated.
