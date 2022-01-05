Dan Loussaert was retiring. I wish him the

best in the next phase of his life, yet I am

saddened to see an end to his great work for

the Iowa State Patrol. I don’t believe there is

anyone who has done more to build good

relations with the public and enhance the

image of law enforcement in Iowa.

Dan is a true professional. He is likable,

respectful, knowledgeable, and articulate. In

my forty-six years as an educator, I have

never met anyone who gives a better presentation.

He is remarkable to watch. For

two hours Dan would hold the full attention

of a class, some with as many as forty

teenagers. For many of the boys, it probably

helped that he likes cars and his hobby is

drag racing.

Throughout eastern Iowa, who knows

how many students Dan has given his

“Driver Safety” talk to? In my driver education

classes alone, it has been over two

thousand. He has spoken to every one of my

seventy classes from 2010 to March of

2020.

The schools he traveled to for me are

Andrew, Bellevue, Calamus/Wheatland,

Davenport North, DeWitt, Maquoketa,

North Scott, and Pleasant Valley.

Unfortunately, Dan’s classroom visits ended

with the Covid 19 pandemic.

Congratulations Dan, you have had a

career, that most people could only dream

about.

Sincerely,

Bill Mueller

DeWitt, Iowa 52742

Driving instructor for

the Mississippi Bend AEA