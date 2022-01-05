Dan Loussaert was retiring. I wish him the
best in the next phase of his life, yet I am
saddened to see an end to his great work for
the Iowa State Patrol. I don’t believe there is
anyone who has done more to build good
relations with the public and enhance the
image of law enforcement in Iowa.
Dan is a true professional. He is likable,
respectful, knowledgeable, and articulate. In
my forty-six years as an educator, I have
never met anyone who gives a better presentation.
He is remarkable to watch. For
two hours Dan would hold the full attention
of a class, some with as many as forty
teenagers. For many of the boys, it probably
helped that he likes cars and his hobby is
drag racing.
Throughout eastern Iowa, who knows
how many students Dan has given his
“Driver Safety” talk to? In my driver education
classes alone, it has been over two
thousand. He has spoken to every one of my
seventy classes from 2010 to March of
2020.
The schools he traveled to for me are
Andrew, Bellevue, Calamus/Wheatland,
Davenport North, DeWitt, Maquoketa,
North Scott, and Pleasant Valley.
Unfortunately, Dan’s classroom visits ended
with the Covid 19 pandemic.
Congratulations Dan, you have had a
career, that most people could only dream
about.
Sincerely,
Bill Mueller
DeWitt, Iowa 52742
Driving instructor for
the Mississippi Bend AEA
