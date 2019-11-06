My mother, Euliane Hartwig, USAF 1st Lieutenant 1955-1960, wrote this poem in 1989. Hartwig now resides in Bellevue.
Come side with me
All you heroes of old
Instill in me courage
Teach me to be bold
Give me the lecture
“To thine own self be true”
Strengthen my backbone
Let me copy you
Tell of the torments
A coward must bear
Show me the joys
Of those who would dare
I want to be brave
I want to stand tall
I want to go forward
Though I stumble and fall
But mostly I’d like
That peace in my heart
From doing what’s right
If not very smart
Oh, I must conquer fear
Before I grow old
I must pass the test
Before GOD I behold
So come to me Heroes
Come to my aid
Shout to me often
“Be not afraid”
Submitted by her Proud, Honored and Loving daughter Laurie Noel
