For stakeholders calculating their taxes with the proposed referendum, it is important to note that the ‘Homestead Credit’ utliized in the formula is a credit that is available to anyone in Iowa owning their home so long as that home is their PRIMARY RESIDENCE. It is not given on vacation homes, rental homes, etc. The tax bill shows the homestead credit as one lump sum for the ENTIRE TAX LEVY RATE, and it does the mathematical calculation behind the scenes, but it all equals out to $4,850 for anyone who owns a residence they live in and has filed for the Homestead Credit.
Every property owner in Jackson County can look up details on a property’s taxes online, under the Beacon Schneider website (https://beacon.schneidercorp.com), select Jackson County. Search for the specific property and the website will list out any tax credits, including the Homestead credit, to get to the property’s net tax due.
