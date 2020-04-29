After reading the column on ‘Bellevue-isms’ a few weeks ago, I thought I’d try my hand at telling a tale of young boys growing up in the 1950s. I always enjoy read my old buddy Lowell’s commentary on different things. This one’s on you Lowell.
I had a visit with my old friend Bill Yeager lately and we talked about growing up in Bellevue in the ‘50s, long before cell phones, social meda, the internet, etc. A few people had TVs, maybe a 21-inch black and white model with only three stations available.
What do you boys do for entertainment? We pretty much made our own excitement and is was for all seasons.
Summertime was by far looked forward to - three months of summer vacation! We all had nicknames, probably best to leave the names in the past, but it was all good fun.
Swimming was probably number one on our list. At Mill Creek, (we called it the knolls), about where Felderman Park is, we’d get a wooden plank and improvise our own diving board. Farther out on the creek, by Clark Boats was ‘Gerty’s Hole,’ and a big tree there where we’d tie a rope and swing out over the creek. The sandpit north of town was also a popular place for young and old. The water was fine until mid-season when it would get too warm and green algae would form. A drowning around this time maybe helped to get a municipal swimming pool for Bellevue.
A group of boys would go up the hill by the water tower. There are limestone bluffs up there. We’d play our own version of Army. Little did we know 10 o 15 years later, we’d be playing it for real in Vietnam.
Football at the Lock and Dam was always on our list of things to do, as the gates were always open - there were no terrorists to be concerned about. When it was hot, men at the lock would let us into the building for a cold drink of water, how simple!
Wintertime always included sleigh-riding and ice skating. Two popular spots were Clausen’s Hill and Belle Street.
The softball diamond at Cole Park was flooded each year by the fire station, and young and old would take advantage to skate when it froze. Us young guys would play pickup hockey matches. I don’t know how a Canadian game took off in Bellevue, but we enjoyed the challenge nonetheless.
I almost forgot about the tennis court at the elementary school, which were never used most of the time. Instead, we played basketball and short-field football. We also played a game called cork ball, a small wiffle ball and broomstick handle for bats. The never went very far and it was hard to hit.
As a person reaches mid-life and beyond, it reminds me of this quote I heard sometime back that stuck with me. “The future is as short as the past has been long.” Kept in perspective from young boys to old men, it goes full-circle.
Larry Ambrosy
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.