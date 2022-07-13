The intent of this column is to provide commentary on public policy as it affects the American Economy. Since you are part of that economy, it affects you. Hopefully, this will give you some food for thought. I have no intent to force my bias and opinion (although I do have them). What is important is that I pique your interest in the topic. Ask your legislators questions and expect answers.
There are three main types of Social Security benefits: Retirement, Survivor, and Disability.This column is designed to explore the retirement benefit. Let’s explore.
Are you nearing Social Security age(62)? You have probably heard of the six figure advantage to waiting until you are age 70. Mathematically, that is correct. Your Social Security Benefit will rise dramatically at age 70. This is the approach some advisors recommend. However, some things are not always as they appear.
If you know at what age you are going to die, you will know your optimal time for collecting your benefits. Since you don’t know when you will die, there are some assumptions you will need to make.
One caveat before we dig deeper. I am not a financial advisor. This column does not represent Keil’s advice. It’s about awareness. Hopefully, it’s more fuel for you when talking with your advisor. Caveat Emptor (let the buyer beware)!
Knowing your spousal situation, employment status, and current income status, is an important factor in your selection of Social Security Benefits. It’s possible your selection age could be one of the biggest financial decisions of your life. With that in mind, it may be a good idea to start digging in order to understand the situation. Let’s go.
The six figure advantage to selecting Social Security at age 70 is a very simplistic approach. It assumes that a dollar today has the same value as a dollar tomorrow. It does not. By using this simplistic approach, we assume we will have the same buying power year-over-year. We may be on a “fool’s errand.” The 800 pound gorilla in the room is inflation. In the simplistic calculation, inflation is not considered, which could be a foolish and costly decision for the retiree. By doing a little math, we will find the six figure advantage. Let’s assume your Social Security payment is $2000 per month or $24000 per year. Has your financial advisor told you about inflation?
Wow! We just found that six figure advantage. It’s $183,000! What I’ve not shown are the iterations I went through with the math. The crossover point where the advantage to taking your benefit at age 70, is when you reach age 78...if you live that long. That’s to say, if you live until age 78, you may have made the right decision to take your benefit later.
Back to inflation. Inflation erodes your savings. Inflation is a particularly bad word for retirees. If you have only Social Security, or whether you have Social Security, pension, and income from savings - it’s being eroded.
Let’s look at the six figure advantage to waiting until 70. Stay with me. Let’s assume your Social Security payment is $2,000 per month or $24,000 per year. We will also assume a 3% increase in benefits each year, and a 3% inflation rate, and a life expectancy of 83 years. If you receive an increase in Social Security, it comes to you at the beginning of the year. That’s to say you are receiving the benefit a year after the inflation happened.
When we look at our Social Security Benefit now, we find the crossover age to be 81 years. You will have to live until you are 81 for the late strategy to turn out in your favor.
We can go further, and take into account the link between Social Security and Medicare Part B premiums. If we do this, the break-even point is 84 years!
You may also want to consider, going forward, will society be able to pay for these benefits or will the amount of the benefit have to be reduced in the future? We don’t know, but it’s a consideration.
The most important item is the purchasing power of your dollar. Inflation erodes the value. Let’s see what happens. (see chart below).
This is what happens to the purchasing power of your dollar with 3% inflation. It’s possible for inflation to go much higher with the environment we are in. I’ve left three rows if you want to do some calculations. If you want to insert different inflation rates, go ahead. See the difference from 3-4%, 3-6%. I think you may be surprised. Ask your financial advisor about inflation. If he or she hesitates…it’s up to you.
What will your lifestyle be when you are 78 or 81. You don’t know. Suffice to say you will not be able to do the same things you do at age 70. I’m talking about the average person. Not one-percenters. If you believe you are a one-percenter, think about it again! Travel, camping, boating, fishing, hunting, dancing...just to name a few. Would you much rather have your Social Security benefit early?
The choice is yours. Good luck!
