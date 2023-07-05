As I step away from my City Administrator/Clerk role and pass the baton onto Teresa Weinschenk, I want to send a brief thank you and letter of gratitude.
Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way in my role in city government for Bellevue.
Being a city official in a small town can have challenging days – days where you have to be the ‘bad guy’ or the bearer of bad news.
However, being a City Official in a small town can also be a wonderful experience. I had some great mentors that I am very grateful for in Janet Callaghan and Dave Heiar, who were always there to help guide me along the way.
I will also never forget the many citizens who provided me with encouraging words and appreciation.
I worked alongside the best city and utility coworkers, those who do not always get the recognition they deserve. They helped to make my job easier and continue to keep our community “Iowa’s most Beautiful View.”
In my City Administrator role, I also had the opportunity to extend my volunteerism and become involved in many (many) groups, organizations, boards, and commissions. Because of this, I had the pleasure to work with and know so many more people and I am thankful for not missing this opportunity.
With this involvement comes many (many) night meetings and commitments, I want to thank my husband, children, and extended family members for their support too.
It is a humbling feeling to drive through town and see all the projects that I was involved in and to also think about the collaboration and group or team effort that went into each project. We truly are blessed to have such a supportive Bellevue community and it makes my humble heart happy.
As I step away from the city and into my new School Business Official role with the Bellevue Community School District, I look forward to continuing to be involved in our community and to continue to see everyone around town.
Lastly, I want to thank Mayor Roger Michels. I never knew Roger before he became Mayor. His support for myself and all the city/utilty workers, his love for Bellevue, and non-selfish thinking of always putting Bellevue first never went unnoticed by me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.