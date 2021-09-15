Calling all veterans to the American Legion Post 273, Bellevue, Iowa.
The recent events in Afghanistan, the 20th anniversary of 9/11, as well as memories of past wars and campaigns have led to frustration, questions, confusion and a very real sense of loss.
The road ahead may prove difficult – more for some than others. Some memories will be fresh while others will be brought to the surface by current happenings.
Know you are not alone.
Loved ones of veterans may experience many of the same feelings.
Know they are not alone.
In the spirit of ‘no veteran left behind,’ communality and comaraderie all veterans share, Post 273 is inviting you to join us in supporting each other, sharing memories and friendly banter in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: The American Legion Post 273, downstairs, 111 Market Street, Bellevue Iowa.
Why: Because we are grateful to all the men and women who risk their lives for the freedom we all hold so dear.
God Bless all veterans and their loved ones. ALL are welcome.
We are compiling a list of resources to have available to you and are planning future get-togethers.
You do NOT have to be a Legion member.
If you have questions please call Post Commander Chuck Kueter at 563-495-3983.
