Another tree disease is starting to become more noticeable in the City and our surrounding area. This new disease is called Rhizosphaera Needle Cast Disease, caused by a fungus. The disease primarily targets blue spruce trees but other spruce trees can and have been infected. This is not a new disease as it was believed to have first been found in Connecticut in 1938.
The infection takes place in the spring but then symptoms are not seen until the following spring. The following spring, the infected needles turn yellow in July then purplish brown by late August. In the second growing season, infected needles then (usually) fall off in late summer but some might stay on and produce spores the following spring. Needles on the lowest branches are usually infected first and then the disease gradually moves up the tree. The branches that continue to lose needles for 3-4 years will eventually die. The fungus survives winter on both the living and recently killed needles. The fungi spores spread to new needles within the tree or onto neighboring trees from rainfall/splashing water. Rainfall and wet warm weather play a factor in the disease as this is when infected needles release the fungus.
Infected trees can be chemically sprayed with fungicide applications. The City recommends you reach out to a professional, such as an arborist, for a professional’s opinion and treatments. Treatment in both June and July appear to provide the best results.
City Tree Board Commissioners Warren Crouch and Don Cummings recently went around town identifying spruce trees on private and public properties. Roughly 40 letters were sent out to property owners and a few more will most likely go out in the upcoming weeks as some trees might have been missed on their first observation count. These property owners received informational letters, which is being shared in this editorial. If you have a spruce tree in your yard, then it does not necessarily mean your tree(s) is infected by the disease. We hope this information makes property owners aware of the disease and, if desired, gives time for treatment options.
The City currently has an ordinance in place that allows the city to enforce removal of a dead or diseased tree on private property. The biggest reason for the enforcement is safety. Should a pedestrian (biker, walker, child, etc) get injured from a fallen tree, the property owner is liable. Heavy winds and freezing snow/ice accumulating on dead trees can easily cause a tree to break/fall.
EAB Update
Over the last several years, ash trees have been affected by the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). We have seen nearly 350 ash trees come down in the City on both private and public properties. The City and Tree Board would like to thank the public for being proactive and taking the initiative to have their ash tree removed.
Bellevue continues to be far ahead of other towns as some towns have no action steps in place; many of their property owners remain uneducated on EAB and how dangerous a dead tree in a yard can be.
Tree Diversification
& Education Material
Due to all the dead and diseased trees being removed in town over the last several years, the City and Tree Board would like to stress tree diversification when property owners are looking to plant a new tree(s). For example, the Autumn Blaze Maple has been a popular tree by many property owners due to leaves colorfulness and the well-known name. Over the last four years, thanks to our active Tree Board, the City has planted nearly 40 new trees in parks, which will help set the future of the tree diversification for many years to come in our parks. The Board has a plan for future tree planting sites in our parks too.
The City also has a Living Tree Memorial program, which allows families to donate a tree in memory of a loved one at a City park. This memorial program has become so popular that the City now has a waiting list for anticipated new memorial plantings for next year. Please call the Clerk’s Office (563-872-4456) for more details on this program.
Information is available on tree diversification, including a pamphlet with examples of trees that have already been planted in City parks, and can be found online (https://bellevueia.gov- Government- Tree Board Commission) or in the Clerk’s Office at City Hall (106 N. Third Street). The City’s website also contains videos on tree care, tree planting, and tree diseases.
Tree Rebate Program
I also want to remind residents that the Bellevue Municipal Utilities offers a tree rebate for qualified trees planted on private properties, 50% per tree(s) up to $200 per property per year. Applications and regulations are also found on the City’s website or in the Clerk’s Office.
Tree Board Commissioners
Lastly, I would like to acknowledge the Tree Board Commissioners, Don, Warren, and Bill Sieverding for their continued help and education on tree issues in town. Should you have any specific questions for the Board, then please call the Clerk’s Office and we can direct you to a Commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.