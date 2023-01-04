Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in 2023 as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law last year. Previously, Iowa had a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent.

Starting in 2023, this changed to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa when the clock hit midnight this past Friday (Dec. 31).