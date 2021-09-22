I have a challenge for all residence of Bellevue, Iowa and it should be really simple because you have shown these actions in your everyday hospitality and character.
Challenge: I would like as many of you to perform random acts of kindness through the end of September 2021. Feel free to post what you have done here but I would also like for you to email me personally at jimnata@live.com. On October 1st. I will pick the top three Random Acts of Kindness and will give $1000 cash for the 1st place, $500 cash to 2nd place and $250 cash to 3rd place. No catch, I just think that if we all do our part, our acts will spread like wildfire and we can all live in a better place. I will be picking two other volunteers to help me pick the top three.
Remember, please email me what act you performed to Jimnata@live.com.
Does not have to be monetary at all, just simple genuine good morning, how is your day and offer a smile. Let's make Bellevue the happiest place on earth.
James Frank
Bellevue
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.