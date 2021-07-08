Wilma L. (Keil) Clausen, 101, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, July 06, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:00 am until service time also on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the church. Burial will be in Clinton Lawn Cemetery in Clinton.
Local arrangements are entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Wilma was born April 6, 1920 to Ardo and Elsie (Ehlers) Keil in rural Jackson County, Iowa. She married Luverne Clausen on April 13, 1941 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa, he passed away March 18, 2000.
Survivors include her children, Russell (Gloria) Clausen of Bellevue, Shirlaine (Ted) Dawson of Clinton, and Kay Strom of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Shane, Drew, Kyle and Trent Clausen, Darin and Eric Dawson, G. Dugan and Sarah Strom; great-grandchildren, Avery, Aidan, and Arianna Clausen, Keeley Clausen, Brett Dawson, and Kate Whittle; a great great-grandson, Ryan Roberts; siblings, Roger Keil and Shirley Hachmann; and a sister in-law, Arlene Keil.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son in-law, G. Dugan Strom; siblings, Harold Keil and Stanley Keil; a brother in-law, Scott Hachmann; and a sister in-law, Nancy Keil.
