William M. “Bill” Vaughn, Sr., 83, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center. Private Family Graveside Services with Military Honors conducted Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Bill was born December 6, 1937 in Bellevue, the son of Ira and Rosena (Jung) Vaughn. Bill married Marian Deppe on September 10, 1960. He worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad as a welder, then worked as a Lockman for 28 years at Lock 11 and Lock 12 and drove for RTA after retiring. Bill was a 10-year member of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department and a founding member of the Bellevue Ambulance. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Bill was a passionate hunter and fisherman. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marian; sons, Roger Vaughn and William “Bill” (Dawn) Vaughn, Jr.; grandchildren, Alex (Kara), Kolby (Hailey), Dillion, and Derek “DJ” (Tori); 9 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Jean (Jerry) Mootz, and LeRoy Mootz.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in-law, Marcella and Francis Deppe; and a sister in-law, Janet Mootz.
Condolences may be mail to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o William Vaughn, Sr. family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
