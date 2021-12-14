William James “Billy” Bowman, 48

Weather Alert

...Severe Weather Likely This Evening... A line of storms is currently moving into western Iowa, eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri. This line has had a history of producing widespread damaging winds in excess of 70 to 90 mph, as it moves rapidly eastward at 55 to 65 mph. At this movement, this line of storms is expected to impact eastern Iowa, northeast Missouri and northwest and west central Illinois between 7 pm and 11 pm CST. These storms are expected to be severe as they move through producing damaging winds of 70 mph to potentially 90 mph. A tornado cannot be ruled out as well. The extremely fast movement of this line of storms will offer much shorter time to react. So, be prepared now! Make sure you have multiple ways to receiving watch and warning information. If a warning is issued seek shelter in a sturdy interior room or basement.