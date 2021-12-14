William James “Billy” Bowman, 48, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at UPH-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Private Family Graveside Services will be conducted in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Billy was born February 5, 1973, the son of Harold and Sandra (Gard) Bowman. He married Tonya Bachhofer on November 23, 1994. Billy had a variety of jobs over the years, but the one he took the most pride in was working for the Heinz Company when they flew him to Seattle to share his innovative ideas for the company. He was always fixing things, curious how things worked, very creative, quick-witted, sense of humor and had a passion for his pets. Billy enjoyed metal detecting and finding old coins, playing drums, being a Lego wizard, and was very dedicated to his parents in their Golden Years. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him and will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace dearest Billy
Survivors include his wife, Tonya; his mother, Sandra; siblings, Deb (Bill) Sieverding, Jim (Kristy) Bowman, and Kate Bowman; mother and father in-law, Angela and Donald Genthe; sisters and brothers in-law, Jessyka Rick, Randel Chapman, and Kimberlee (Mason) Achenbach; several nieces and nephews; close friends; and his cats, Frankie and Nikki.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Harold; and a sister, Christine and her husband, Marty Victor; and his father in-law, Brian Bachhofer and his beloved dog, Chassidy.
Cards and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o William Bowman Family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
