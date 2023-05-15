William E. (Will) Lucke

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, Water affects Basten Road in East Dubuque. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&