William E. (Will) Lucke passed away peacefully with family at his side on May 1, 2023, at Littleton, CO at the age of 77 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Esther (Ernst) Lucke, his brother Thomas Lucke and his nephew Robert Lucke. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Gloria; brother Robert Lucke (Judy); sister Ann Benson (Robert); sister-in-law Liz Lucke; 10 nieces and nephews: Sarah Lucke, Jennifer Lucke, Amy (Lucke) Eidel, Pete Lucke, Erin (Lucke) Thompson, Anne Lucke, David Lucke, Steve Benson, Rob Benson and Katie Benson; stepdaughters: Deidre (Andrew) Paschetto and Colette Thompson; stepgrandchildren: Adrianna Paschetto and Brendan Paschetto.
Will was born April 5, 1946 in Bellevue, Iowa. He attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and Marquette High School. After high school, Will served in the U.S. Army. Thereafter, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Iowa, and a Masters of Fine Arts degree from the University of California Irvine in 1976. Will remained in California working as a journeyman jeweler learning the trade until 1980 when he moved to Morrison, CO There he opened his jewelry/goldsmith business “Columbine Goldsmith”. In 1990, he moved his store to Littleton, CO where he applied his skills until his passing. In 1996, Will met the love of his life, Gloria Ann Giles, whom he married. She was his constant companion in his goldsmith business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.