William (Bill) Clarence Portz, age 82 died Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, July 9, 2021 also at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook, additional visitation will begin 9:30 am Saturday at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be in church cemetery.
Local arrangements entrusted to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Bill was born on August 25, 1938, the son of Clarence and Alma (Franzen) Portz in Bellevue, Iowa and was raised on a family farm near Bellevue, Iowa. He married Janice Kilburg on May 12, 1962 in Andrew, Iowa.
He served in the National Guard and is a member of the Andrew Amvets. He has been a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He farmed all of his life and worked numerous jobs as he was able.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking and playing cards, but above all he enjoyed spending time with and took great pride in his family.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 59 years, Janice; his children, Mike (Joy) Portz of Miles, Denise (Brian) Krogman of Preston, Jean (deceased), son-in-law Darrell (Megan) Thola of Clinton, Dale Portz of Spraguevillle, Julie (Paul) Serdar of Wadsworth, Illinois, and Patty (Mark) Petersen of Clinton; grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer) Krogman, Erica (Anthony) Greco, Samantha (Nathan) Tebo, Brooke (David) Jacobs, Megan Petersen, Whitney Petersen, Connor William Petersen, Joey Portz, and John Portz; great grandchildren, Riley and Tegan Krogman, Clifford William and Warner Tebo, and Landry Greco; siblings, Joan Jess, Russell (Lois) Portz, Jim (Betty) Portz, Clarence Portz, Jr., sister in-law Donn Ann Portz; and many extended relatives.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alma (Franzen) Portz; two brothers, Robert (Judy) Portz and Wes Portz; daughter, Jean Thola; brother in-law, Don Jess; and dear friends, Wayne and Marty Hanson.
A memorial fund has been established in Bill’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.