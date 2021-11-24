William A. Cline, age 56, of Sabula, IA, passed away in his home with his wife and kids by his side on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12pm at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, IA. Visitation will take place from 9am to 12pm that morning. Private burial will follow at White Rocks Cemetery, in Kings, IL. Family and friends are invited to share in Bill’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Bill was born February 20, 1965, in Fort Payne, AL, the son of Harold and Eleanor (Chamberlain) Cline. He grew up in the Rockford, IL area, graduating from Jefferson High School with the class of 1983. Bill went on to earn his associate degree, beginning a career in electrical work. He worked his way into a Maintenance Supervisor position with SSW Holding (Collis), of Clinton, IA. Bill was a hardworking man, who also served in the United States Army Reserve from 1984 to 1990. On October 21, 2017, Bill married Tammy Michels in LeClaire, IA.
A guy’s guy through and through, Bill had a love for sports, most notably the Bears, Blackhawks, Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Cardinals, and greatly enjoyed time spent outdoors. Fishing, camping, and golfing always brought him joy—and if his wife, children, and grandchildren could accompany him in these activities, that was all the better! When he was winding down at home, you could often find him watching the History Channel, Counts Customs, or HGTV, enjoying the sunrise and sunset from his family home, and spending time with those he loved.
Bill will be dearly missed by his wife and love of his life, Tammy Michel Cline; nine children, Matthew (Katie) Cline, of Woodstock, IL, Angela (Gabe) Becker, of McHenry, IL, Trevyn (Erin) Michels, of Moline, IL, Dakota Beck, active USAF, Jacob (Julie) Cline, of Batesville, AR, Courtney (Tyler) Fry, of Jonesboro, AR, Landyn (Mercedes) Voss, of Sabula, IA, Stevyn Voss, of Moline, IL, and Kiarah Hansen, of Sabula, IA; eight grandchildren, Logan, Gaige, Ryleigh, Ellie, McKenzie, Melody, Charlotte, Payton, and one on the way. Bill is preceded in death by his father, Harold Cline; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Florence Michels, and Richard Wiese.
