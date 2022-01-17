Willard R. Kress, 74, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Mercy One in Dubuque. Funeral Services will be 11:30 am, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 9:30 am until service time also on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the church prior to services. Private family burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Local arrangements are entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Willard was born October 15, 1947, the son of Edmund and Laura (Johnston) Kress. He married Susan C. Bentley on February 14, 1992, she passed on November 8, 2009. Willard enjoyed fishing, hunting, telling stories and loved being with his grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in his young years. Willard enjoyed his Friday night dinners with his wife, Susan and sister in-law, Rita and continued them after his Susan’s passing.
Survivors include his children, LaGina Hoth, Courtney Sieverding, and Paul Cody (Anna) Kress; grandchildren, Jarrod, Christie, Devon, Wyatt, Emma, Aiden, Bentley, and Adaliene; siblings, Wanda, Don, Vi, Bob, Linda, Sue, Rosaleta (Lynn), and Kathy (Kyle); sisters in-law, Rita, Cathie, and Pam (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susan; a daughter, Lindsey; and siblings, Wayne, Carol, Junior, and Carl.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Willard’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.