Willard “Bill” M. Meyer, 79, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, September 03, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Private Family Services with Masonic Services will be 11:30 am, Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue.
Funeral Services will be live broadcast on Bellevue Cable Channel 38 and will be uploaded on Saint John Devotion YouTube Channel following the services.
Willard was born November 3, 1940 in Bellevue. He married Norma Daniels on October 13, 1962. Willard worked at the Bellevue Creamery, Bellevue Community Schools, and retired as a Postal Carrier. He served on the Bellevue City Council and was a longtime member of the Bellevue Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Norma; children, Diane (Paul) Mottet, Dennis Meyer, Darcie (Stacey) Rockwell, and Darrell (Shelly) Meyer; 7 grandchildren, Nicole Mottet, Ryan (fiancée Katie) Mottet, Jennifer (Jason) Masnica, Joshua Mottet, Logan (Kiley Petersen) Rockwell, Jordan (Meghan) Rockwell, and Elizabeth Meyer; 2 great-grandchildren, Hudson and Greyson Masnica and one great-grandson in December; siblings, Dick (Sharon) Meyer, Cheryl Budde, David (Cindy) Putman, Larry (Ruth) Putman, and Connie (Pete) Anderson; in-laws, Lorin “Snooks” Medinger, Joann Ernst, and Delbert Jackson.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, David and Thelma Putman; siblings, Steve (Rita) Putman, Dixie Meyer, infant twin sisters; in-laws, Nancy Medinger, Janice Jackson, Delbert (Judy) Daniels, Glenn Daniels, and Glen Budde.
A memorial fund has been established in Willard’s memory.
The family would like to thank Jackson County Regional Health, Hospice of Jackson County, Dr. Rickertsen, and family friend Derek Ploeger for your care and friendship during this time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Condolences and Memorials may be sent to Hachmann-Mier Funeral 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, Iowa 52031 c/o Willard Meyer Family.
