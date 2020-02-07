Wayne M. Wilming, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 10th, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Military honors will follow mass by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 12:45 p.m.
Wayne was born on April 22, 1935, in Bellevue, Iowa the son of George and Clarabelle (Scholtes) Wilming. He married Patricia Lee Strong on June 18, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He is a United States Marine Corps and Navy Reserve with 25th Seabee veteran for a total of 15 years. Lifetime member of the Marine Corps League where he served as Commandant, Senior Vice, Junior Vice, Chaplain, and Sargent of Arms. He was also a member of the Color Guard where they honored funerals.
In 1960 Wayne started working for various machine shops. He then worked for John Deere in Dubuque for 10 years, in 1972 he got his Journeymen Tool Maker Card at John Deere. He lastly worked for the Savana Army Depot. After retirement he drove cars for Enterprise Rental Car and Nissan BMW and loved to brag about how quickly he could return.
He loved to play Euchre, drink beer, tell jokes, and enjoy short road trips to visit friends. Some life highlights are: getting to shake the hand and talk to Clayton Moore the Lone Ranger, and going to San Diego to celebrate his 50th anniversary of graduating Marine Corp boot camp.
Survivors, three children, Sherri (Dave) Turner, of Dubuque, Mike (Linda) Wilming, of Dubuque, Jeffery Wilming of Rockford. Six grandchildren, Hillary (Alex) Edwards, Samantha (Ryan) Trentz, Kayla (Nate) Goedken, Garren Wilming, Kaitlin Fugler, Payton Fugler and seven great grandchildren. Two sisters, Eldora Steines, of Bellevue, and Marion (Michael) Redmond, of Monticello.
Preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Patricia whom he loved dearly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.