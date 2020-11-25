Wayne Edward Kilburg, 74, of Clinton, IA passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 28that the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Wayne was born August 16, 1946 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Edward and Marie (Junk) Kilburg. He went to school in Bellevue, Iowa and graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School. Wayne worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for over 30 years. Following his retirement, he worked at Farm & Fleet for 10 years. Wayne married Kathy (Lange) Kilburg on November 26, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Eagle’s Club and II Antique Car Club. He enjoyed classic cars and attending car shows. Wayne enjoyed spending time with his friends at Sweetheart Bakery. He enjoyed playing pool and bowling. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; sons Jeff (Amanda) Kilburg and Joe Kilburg; daughters Angela (Steve) Tutor, Candy (Clay) Ahrens; brothers and sisters in-law, Jim (late Joan) Kilburg, John (Deanna) Kilburg; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Jacob Kilburg. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
