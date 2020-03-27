Wayne E. Schneider, age 76

Wayne E. Schneider, age 76

Wayne E. Schneider, age 76, of Preston formerly of rural Miles, passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2020, at Stonehill Health Center in Dubuque, IA. A private family funeral will be held at St John’s Lutheran Church in Preston, IA. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.