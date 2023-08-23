Wayne A. Jackson, 84

Wayne A. Jackson, 84, of Bellevue, passed away on, Monday, August 21, 2023, at Mill Valley Care Center.  Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be from 9:30 am – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass.  Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.