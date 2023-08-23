Wayne A. Jackson, 84, of Bellevue, passed away on, Monday, August 21, 2023, at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be from 9:30 am – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Wayne was born, August 25, 1938, the son of Imo and Eleanor (Laffey) Jackson. He served his country in the US Army, after being discharged he earned his Barber Certificate. Wayne worked for Midwest Pipeline, Canadian Pacific Railroad, Clinton Engines, and then retired from John Deere Works Dubuque after 25 plus years. He married Norma Jean Kilburg-McCarty on December 22, 1969. Wayne loved Norma dearly. He also enjoyed history, and visiting with family and friends. He always had a story to tell.
Survivors include his wife, Norma; children, Kathy McCarty, Nancy (Dan) Yaddof, Carolyn (Ken) Laxson, Marilyn (Don) Atkinson, Dennis (Dawn) Jackson, and Mike (Nicole) Jackson; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Sullivan; sisters and brothers in-law, Janice Jackson, Doris (Ronald) Ambrosy, Lois Klein, Dwain (Barb) Kilburg, and Rick (Rita) Kilburg.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in-law, Joe and Gertrude Kilburg; an infant, bother and sister; a sister, Rosalee (Richard) Schlecht; a brother, Virgil Jackson; brothers and sisters in-law, Bernard Sullivan, Rita Mae (Clyde) Ties, and Cletus Klein.
A memorial fund has been established in Wayne’s memory.
