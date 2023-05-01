Wanda Krabbenhoft Brechler, 93

Wanda Krabbenhoft Brechler, 93

Wanda has returned home!  Wanda Krabbenhoft Brechler passed away on April 20, 2023 at the age of 93. 

Wanda was born on Sept. 17, 1929 to Milton and Hazel(Kroeger) Krabbenhoft.  She was raised in Miles, Iowa, where she was a graduate of Miles High School and received her Bachelors of Commerce from the University of Iowa.  She was a proud member of the Scottish Highlanders.