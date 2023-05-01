Wanda Krabbenhoft Brechler, 93

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Water affects Dubuque Marina facilities and buildings. Water also affects Hawthorne Peninsula Park in Dubuque. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.5 feet next Monday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&