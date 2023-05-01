Wanda Krabbenhoft Brechler, 93

Wanda has returned home! Wanda Krabbenhoft Brechler passed away on April 20, 2023 at the age of 93.
Wanda was born on Sept. 17, 1929 to Milton and Hazel(Kroeger) Krabbenhoft. She was raised in Miles, Iowa, where she was a graduate of Miles High School and received her Bachelors of Commerce from the University of Iowa. She was a proud member of the Scottish Highlanders.
On August 30th, 1957, Wanda married Paul Brechler. Together they shared the love of the University of Iowa and Wanda supported Paul throughout his career and carried on his position as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference commissioner for some time after Paul died. Wanda was quite the piano player and enjoyed her garden and canning fruits and vegetables. Wanda decided in her 60’s that she was going to take tap lessons and performed in many recitals. Wanda enjoyed entertaining with formal dinners that everyone enjoyed.
Throughout her entire life, Wanda returned yearly to her childhood home, Miles, Iowa to see family and friends and check on the family farm. She took such pride in being an Iowan! Wanda also enjoyed participating with Paul in the Colorado Field trip education program for 15 years. Wanda was a fiercely strong woman who forged life alone many years after Paul’s passing.
In her last months, Wanda was blessed to have caregivers that embraced who she was, got to know her and gave her an amazing quality of life. A special thank you to Eric, Elizabeth, Joyce, Matt, Melissa and Martina. You not only cared for our Aunt Wanda but you cared for us as well.
Wanda is survived by her niece Laura Lister Wiggin( Brian) and nephew Blaine Lister (Denise) and great nieces Rachel and Julia Wiggin, as well as many relatives and friends that loved her too. She was preceded in death by her husband (Paul), parents( Hazel and Milton), sister(Donna) and brother in law (Herb).
Wanda will be laid to rest on May 6th, 2023 with a ceremony at the Miles Cemetery at noon.
