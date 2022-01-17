Vivian A. (Phillips) Achen, 8

Vivian A. (Phillips) Achen, 83, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 14, 2022 embraced by the love of her family and caregivers. Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also Thursday, January 20, 2022 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Services will be livestream on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Vivian was born, May 13, 1938, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Gretchen) Phillips. She married Donald J. Achen on October 8, 1954, he passed on April 19, 2009. They were married 55 years. Vivian attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Bellevue. She went on later in life to acquire her Real Estate License and worked for Bisping Realty for over 25 years. Above all, Vivian’s love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her friends always came first and spending time with them.
Vivian had a contagious sense of humor along with a beautiful smile, and anyone that knew her well enjoyed her quick wit.
Vivian was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She volunteered for numerous church and school activities. She at one time was a member of the church choir, participated in Teens Encounter with Christ (TEC) weekends, and serving hot lunch for the school children. While raising her family, Vivian became a very talented seamstress, she often made cloths for her children, husband, and curtains for their homes.
In her retirement years, Vivian was extremely active, she would start her day walking the State Park Hill with her best friend, Donna Medinger. She was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, music and dancing. Vivian enjoyed traveling and joined Friendship Forces. Some of her travels included Europe, Chile, Africa, and China. She to the end expressed her love and gratitude for her care to her family and caregivers. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, Jodie (George) Karapanian of California, Cathy (John) Novak of Cedar Rapids, and Lisa (Rod) Konrardy of Bellevue, and a son, Scott Achen of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters in-law, Phyllis (Bob) Post and Jeanette Phillips.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 sons, James and Nick; siblings, Gerald, Donald (Lou), Cecile (Virgil), Rachel (Herb), Delores (Ken), and Evelyn (Bill); and a sister in-law, Donna (Ben) Southard.
A memorial fund has been established in Vivian’s memory.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Wendy, Deanna, Jeanette, and Jane for their loving care and comfort of our mother and grandmother.
The Family respectfully requests masks be worn at the visitation and mass.
