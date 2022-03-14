Violet Ann (Kress) Jennings, 69, of Dubuque, passed away on, Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Luther Manor Care Center in Dubuque. Funeral Services will be 11:30 am, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 10:00 am until service time also on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the church prior to services. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Violet was born November 17, 1952 in Guttenberg, Iowa, she is the daughter of Edmund and Laura (Johnston) Kress. She graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1971 as class Salutatorian. Vi was part owner of Jennings Agri-Center, and worked there for many years. She worked at Seedorff Masonry in Strawberry Point, for a short time. She loved to water ski, especially slalom skiing. She was an excellent seamstress, loved to travel and enjoyed cooking for everyone. Vi enjoyed her sweets, especially rhubarb pie, and anything from Dairy Queen. Vi enjoyed the outdoors while camping, fishing, and mushroom hunting. She enjoyed listening to music and her favorite musician, Blake Shelton. Family and friends meant the world to her. She enjoyed their visits, especially the hugs and kisses. Vi was a loved Mother of Shiloh and Tiffany and welcomed her younger brother Ed (Junior) to her home and family through his teen years.
She is survived by her children, Tiffany Helmrichs and Shiloh (Angie) Jennings; siblings, Wanda Kress, Don Kress, Sue Kress, Bob Kress, Linda Hertenstein, Rosaleta (Lynn) Heins, and Kathy (Kyle) Wander; sisters in-law, Rita Kress and Renee Kress; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Carl Kress, Wayne Kress, Willie (Susan) Kress, Carol Latson, and Ed Kress, Jr.; and a niece, Lindsey Steward.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Violet’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.