Victoria Marie Andersen, 70
Victoria Marie Andersen, 70, of Maquoketa, Iowa passed away in the comfort and care of her four children in Columbia, Missouri, on Jan. 11, 2022. 
Vicki, as she was called her entire life, was born May 15, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Stanley and Therese (Johanningmeier) Spielman. She attended Cherry Grove school until attending junior and high schools in Maquoketa, Iowa. 
On Feb. 5, 1968, she married Harold C. Keeley in Jacksonville, Florida. The couple moved back to Maquoketa for the birth of their first child in early 1969, but returned to Florida until late 1970. They moved to Marshalltown, Iowa, and Vicki resided there until 1991. 
Throughout her years in Marshalltown, she was a homemaker (as she famously said her “June Cleaver Years”), did extensive volunteer work, enjoyed entertaining guests and hosting parties, having lunches with friends and traveling, was a Girl Scout leader, and a member of several boards and committees within the community including Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and the T.T.T. philanthropic sorority. 
Proudly, energetically, lovingly and flawlessly, Vicki raised her four children as a single mother, going to college and earning an associates degree from Marshalltown Area Community College. She worked for Mid-Iowa Community Action, first as a direct service provider and eventually promoting several times into a leadership role. Her impact with MICA transformed the lives of thousands of individuals and families during her tenure. 
She moved back to Maquoketa in 1991 and continuing to follow her heart for serving others, began working at DAC, Inc. Again, beginning in a direct service position, but promoting into a leadership role until retiring in 2012. 
In 2000, she married Richard L. Andersen and he preceded her in death in 2015. She and Rich were the epitome of peas in a pod. They enjoyed going to the movies, playing cards, visiting with friends, dining out and attending live performances, traveling and just simply being at home together. But by far, their favorite pastime was anything with family, most especially their grandchildren!
Vicki honored Rich’s memory by giving two full measures of extraordinary love to each of them every chance she could. If she wasn’t able to attend their sporting events and activities, she would share about them to whoever she could. One of her all time most favorite things was a ‘slumber party’ with whoever could stay the night in her cozy home she loved so much. 
In recent years, she had reconnected with several high school friends. She cherished many luncheons, impromptu reunions and gatherings, including a surprise 70th birthday celebration for her. 
Vicki was up for just about anything, found the humor in everything, her quick wit was matched only by her over-the-top generous spirit and will live forever in the hearts of all who were lucky enough meet up with her.
She is survived by her children Bridget (Brian) Canaday of Columbia, Missouri, Raquel (Kyle) Clausen of Bellevue, Iowa, Nicole (Mike) Olsen of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Chip (Jennifer) Keeley of Clarinda, Iowa. Her most cherished grandchildren Josh (Casey), Haley (Alex), Allison, Dawson, Jack, Maddalyn, Keeley, Greyson, Kelsea (Brian) and Ashlea and great-grandson Royce. Her sister, Sally (Bill) Schroeder of Ankeny, Iowa, and her “Cuzzie” Jeanne (Paul) Hampton of Dubuque, Iowa. 
She is preceded in death by Harold in 1984, her parents, and Richard in 2015.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 4-7 p.m. under the direction of Carson Celebration Of Life Center in Maquoketa. 
A funeral service at 11 a.m., followed by her favorite luncheon, will be held on Jan. 20, at First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa with Pastor Neil Harrison presiding. 
For those wishing to make a donation in her honor, contributions can be made to one her favorite causes, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to a Memorial fund established by her children to intern her ashes at a later time.
