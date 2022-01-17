Victoria Marie Andersen, 70

- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:26:37 AM
- Sunset: 04:58:21 PM
- Dew Point: 33°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Much colder. High 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 10 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NW @ 16 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 1°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
