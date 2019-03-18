Victor W. Kuper, 95, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Services will be 11:30 am, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until service time at the church. Burial with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Victor was born October 10, 1923 in Bellevue, the son of William and Katherine (Kuhlman) Kuper. He served his country in the US Army Airforce during WW II 1943-1946. Victor married Ruth E. Kruel on May 6, 1948 in Fennimore, Wisconsin, she passed on April 19, 2004. Victor took great pride in Bellevue, serving on the School Board, helping with building the High School, helping start the football program and planning the building of the city swimming pool. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Victor worked for many years side by side with his son on the family farm, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling the same jokes all the time. He loved his family and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his son, William “Bill” (Maria) Kuper; 2 grandchildren, John Kuper and Victor (Markel) Kuper; and 2 great-grandchildren
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister Wilhelmina (John) Rieckens.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Victors memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
