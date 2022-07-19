Vernelda “Toots” Helen Roeder, age 94

Vernelda “Toots” Helen Roeder, age 94, of Spragueville, Iowa passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Jackson County Medical Center, Maquoketa. A funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, July 22, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Preston, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 – 11 am Friday at the Church. Burial will be in Spragueville Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Preston.