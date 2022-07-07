Verna K. (Wohlers) Budde, 97, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be 9:00 am – 10:30 am, also Saturday, July 9, 2022 prior to Mass at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Services will be livestream on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Verna was born, April 13, 1925, on the family farm in Bellevue, the daughter of John and Agnes (Muchow) Wohlers. She married Wayne L. Budde at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on February 11, 1961, he passed on October 29, 2010. Verna worked at Ensign and farmed with her husband. She enjoyed mowing grass, crocheting, embroidery, watching westerns on TV, fishing, being outside, watching the grandchildren, camping, and spending time in Arizona with Wayne. Verna had a great sense of humor and liked sharing her favorite saying “take it day by day.” She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Randy (Chris) Budde and Jean (Bob) Winters; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a son in-law, Roy Webster; a daughter in-law, Kathy (Gary) Budde-Rowan; sister in-law, Yvonne Budde; and several nieces and nephews.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Marty Budde; a daughter, Joan Webster; siblings, Marion (Thomas) Beadle, Wilfred Wohlers, Ralph (Lula) Wohlers, and Eldon Wohlers.
A memorial fund has been established in Verna’s memory.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
