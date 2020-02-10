Vera A. (Petersen) Hammerand, 90, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Genesis East Hospital. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Family will greet friends 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, additional visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Vera was born December 4, 1929 in Clinton County, the daughter of Peter and Christina (Schaffer) Petersen. She graduated from Fulton High School, Class of 1949. She married Orien A. Hammerand on April 22, 1955, in Albany, IL and he passed on May 8, 1983. Vera worked side by side with her husband on the farm with the fieldwork and raising livestock and kept the farm active for many years after his passing. She enjoyed the outdoors, baking, sewing, and spending time with her family. She became a role model for her children and will be truly missed by her loving family.
Survivors include her children, Colleen (Dan) Kilburg, Connie (Barry) Francois, Michael (Lenna) Hammerand, Cherie (Lonnie) Heister, and Alan Hammerand; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Phyllis) Petersen, Jane Moens, and sister-in-law Linda Petersen along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Shawn Berthel; siblings, LeRoy Petersen, Mildred (J.L.) Costello, Gertrude (Henry) Landon, Alverda (Alvin) Libberton, Marcella Petersen, Peter (Dorothy) Petersen, and Wayne (Miona) Petersen; in-laws, David Moens, Leona (Lester) Haferbier, and Lucille (Lee) Merrill.
