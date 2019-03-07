Tony Miensma, 62, of Wever passed away at 3:01 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born on July 26, 1956 in Morrison, IL to Harvey and Clara Rus Miensma. Tony owned and operated Teledig. He was a state champion barrel racer and bull rider. Tony loved football, fishing and all types of cars.
Survivors include his companion, Dallas Chaplin of Wever; three step daughters, and grandchildren, three sisters, Judy (Larry) Tiesman of Albany, IL, Linda (Richard) Schipper of Fulton, IL and Tami (Joey) Hornick of Tennessee; one brother, Dennis Miensma of Albany, IL; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the First Christian Church with Jeff Metcalf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
