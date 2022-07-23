Todd Koppes

Todd Michael Koppes, 63, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 as a result of a single car accident. Memorial Visitation will be 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Todd was born November 29, 1958, the son of Gerald and Donna (Roeder) Koppes. He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1977, and later graduated from the University of Iowa in 1981 after transferring to UI from Briar Cliff University where he played 2 years on a basketball scholarship. Todd married Sandy Oster on April 17, 1982 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, Iowa and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Todd and Sandy met in 1972.
Todd will be remembered by his wife and son’s for his continual encouragement, love and support, his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of his friends, sports, golfing, cycling, the outdoors, and his coaching his son's sports in basketball and soccer. We are also grateful for all of his hard work tinkering around outside creating a little spot of heaven for his family to enjoy and call home. Todd loved to sit outside in the mornings and in the evenings listening to the tree frogs and songbirds, playing with his dogs, and simply relaxing at home when he wasn't actively participating in one of his other pastimes.
His granddaughters, Maeson (3 y/o) and Tatum (1 y/o) will remember "Papa" best for his warm smiles and hugs, his bedtime stories, giving "horsey rides", fishing, picking vegetables and fruits from "their" berry bushes & fruit trees.
Todd’s younger brother Terry is thankful for Todd’s “wise” guidance and advice in his formative years and his ongoing support. Terry and family also recall that Todd always made time for his nieces and nephew and their granddaughter, even going so far as to give his niece a motorcycle ride, based on reported second-hand approval from mom!
Randy will remember Todd for being a constant presence, like a brother, through the years and all of Todd’s "little projects" that he liked to do, often with Randy assisting!
His pets will remember Todd for his constant companionship and the little treats he would sneak to them when "mom" wasn't watching!
Through the years, Todd had always treasured all the friendships he made along the way and tried to keep in contact with his friends, mostly bantering back and forth through emails and texts with a little sarcastic humor thrown in to keep the banter going.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; sons, Adam (Oliva) Koppes and Casey (Layli) Koppes; grandchildren, Maeson and Tatum; a brother, Terry(Joyce) Koppes; his father, Gerald Koppes; and a brother in-law, Randy Oster; and many lifelong and extended friends including his bicycle and golf buddies.
Todd was preceded in death by his mom, Donna Koppes; his father in-law and mother in-law, Eldon and Madonna Oster and his grandparents, especially his dear grandmother, Olivia Roeder.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Todd’s memory.
Dear friends, we welcome you to stop by the house to share a memory, to reflect, to laugh or cry. You can call or text anytime, when you are ready. Know that you are treasured and welcome. We realize that those of you who’ve known Todd are grieving, too and we are here for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.