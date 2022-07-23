Todd Koppes

Todd Koppes

Todd Michael Koppes, 63, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 as a result of a single car accident.  Memorial Visitation will be 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.

Todd was born November 29, 1958, the son of Gerald and Donna (Roeder) Koppes.  He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School in 1977, and later graduated from the University of Iowa in 1981 after transferring to UI from Briar Cliff University where he played 2 years on a basketball scholarship.  Todd married Sandy Oster on April 17, 1982 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, Iowa and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.  Todd and Sandy met in 1972.  