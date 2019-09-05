Todd Bormann, age 56, of Preston, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton, IA. A celebration of life will be held, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 5pm at Law Jones Funeral Home in Preston, IA. Visitation will take place from 3pm to 5pm the same day, prior to the celebration of life service. A memorial fund has been established in Todd’s name.
Todd was born July 14, 1963, the son of Allen and Ruth (Miller) Bormann. He attended Preston schools, graduating Preston High School with the class of 1981. Over the course of his adult life, Todd worked for Jacobs Engineering Group, Preston Meats, and most recently, Mohr Painting.
Todd will always be remembered as a big sports fan. He loved his Bears, Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. But he didn’t just stick to spectating; he regularly competed in softball leagues at the fields at Gino’s Pizza, in Preston. He also enjoyed a good morning spent fishing his favorite spots. Most of all, Todd cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.
Todd will be dearly missed by his two sons, Ryan Bormann of Seattle, WA, and Rusty Bormann of Seattle, WA; daughter, Raquel Bormann of Clinton, IA; two grandsons, Gavin and Jac; two granddaughters, Brianna and Lily; two sisters, Shelly (Shawn) McDonald of Preston, IA, and Brenda (Ron) Witt of Albert Lea, MN. Todd is preceded in death by his parents.
