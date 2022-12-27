Thomas (TC) Carstens, Jr. 38, of St. Donatus, passed away on Tuesday, November 22nd on a much-anticipated fishing trip to Guyana, South America. There will be a Celebration of Life on January 14th, 1:00 at the Masonic Center in Davenport, Iowa.
TC was born February 4, 1984 in Davenport, the beloved son of Thomas Sr. and Lisa (Smith) Carstens. He graduated in 2002 from North Scott High School. TC was a very hard-working semi owner/operator. During his down time he loved fishing and duck hunting with his sons Hunter and Braxton. While in Guyana he caught the monster-fish he was after, a 100 plus pound Jau Catfish, along with a Red Tail Catfish and many other amazon fish!!!
